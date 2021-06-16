Argan Oil Market Forecast Report By Share, Product, Application, Trend and Demand, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Argan Oil Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Argan Oil Market is predicted to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2022 owing to the increase in demand for luxury cosmetics and growing consumer inclination towards organic ingredients. Argan oil is a natural material extracted from the oleaginous almond of Argan tree, which is rich in fatty acids, and other important nutrients beneficial for human health.

Key Players:

OLVEA

Arganisme

Biopur

Zineglob

Nadifi Argan

Argania

Brenntag Specialities

Aura Cacia

Argan Oils

Simply Agadir

Argan Export Company

Purus

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/argan-oil-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Over the years, argan oil is emerging as a food delicacy and as an anti-aging skin cosmetic product. It is found in specialty shops in both rural and urban markets in Europe and is known by a lesser population. Additionally, there are numerous internet websites, which deal in argan products through online. However, the oil is regarded as ‘world’s most expensive vegetable oil’. The growing acceptance for argan oil in the skin and food industry is expected to drive argan oil market with a CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period.

The growing health awareness among consumers regarding healthy oils majorly impacts the market. The wide applications of this oil in multiple industries is also fueling argan oil industry globally. Mass-market penetration is resulting in introduction of new products in retail sector across various regions. Rising focus on research & development has led to modernizations in the product line and has augmented the market share of oil in the global market. The rise in market demand for food items with greater nutritional value supports the sale of argan oil worldwide, creating a positive impact on the market.

Among the several sources of argan oil, natural sourced argan oil is projected to hold the larger share. Moreover, owing to the increased demand for chemical-free products, the sale of argan oil is predicted to experience an upsurge. The industry is also fueled by the growing interest for hair & skin products.

Besides, increasing awareness among consumers due to the advantages offered by argan oil is expected to drive argan oil market in the near future. Also, the growing interest for enhanced vitamins and supplements among consumers in products from sustenance and refreshments to personal care products is predicted to boost the market development in the coming years. Nevertheless, the cost of argan oil and non-accessibility of retail locations are few restrictions to the market. Argan oil restricts its selection among purchasers, which adds to the limitations of argan oil industry.

Application Outlook:

Cosmetics

Food

Medical

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, Argan oil industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Middle East & Africa is predicted to hold larger share of the market owing to the higher cultivation of oil.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/