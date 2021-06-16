MSM Appoints Andrew Disbury, 35-Year Veteran in UK International Education, As President for the UK

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Leading international education platform M Square Media (MSM) has announced the appointment of Andrew Disbury as President of MSM in the United Kingdom, setting a key role for him to expand its business in the major international education market. MSM’s activities in the UK, as well as the European Union, include building global and in-country offices and providing a one-stop edtech platform for higher education institutions (HEIs) to increase their international enrolment.

Previously, Disbury served as a member of the MSM International Advisory Board before being appointed in January 2020 as Vice President, MSM UK.

As president of MSM UK across all business verticals, Disbury will take the lead in the organization’s business development outreach in the UK and Europe. He has also established the newly formed MSM UK and Europe Advisory Board. Among the key focus areas for Disbury is engaging partner institutions in the MSM Global Marketing Office (GMO) model, which builds global or in-country offices providing dedicated teams on the ground, agent management, lead generation and inquiry management, application pre-screening, and student and parent support. In the region, he will also be the face of MSM’s foray into edtech-based recruitment via MSM Unify.

Didsbury has spent 35 years in education leadership and management roles in international education in China, India, Scotland, and England. He has held the positions of Vice Principal, International Director, Admissions Director, and Principal Lecturer at four British universities and was the British Council’s Education Director in China. Disbury currently serves as the Chair of the Awards and Talent Committee of the European Association for International Education (EAIE). As a student Andrew benefited from international exchange schemes that allowed him, as an undergraduate student, to study in China and France.

“MSM is a disruptive global service for recruiting international students without needing to travel to market. It couldn’t be a more timely service in the wake of the pandemic when HEIs face more budget crunches and challenges than ever. We are in a rapid growth phase at MSM, which also means accelerated, detailed service to students and partner institutions, with the agility necessary during the pandemic era in which we live,” Disbury said.

Sanjay Laul, CEO and Founder of MSM, said: “Our laser-sharp focus on the UK/Europe market involves having Andrew’s calibre and experience in working with HEIs and making sure we deliver customized recruitment solutions no matter their size or type, the agent network they work with, or their international ambitions. With Andrew’s leadership and a dedicated Advisory Board in the region, colleges and universities can find a reliable international recruitment partner in MSM.”

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM has processed more than 50,000 applications and enabled thousands of student mobilities for its partners since 2012. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia, and New Zealand.

