Electrophoresis Market: Shift from plant-based to genome-based drug discovery

[254 Pages Report] The electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market

The electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, by product, in 2019

By product, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The electrophoresis reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing use of consumables with the rise in electrophoresis in the fields of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery, antibody development, and personalized medicine, among others. Also, the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation in a number of applications such as drug discovery, protein mapping, and the diagnosis of chronic diseases, along with the increasing application areas of capillary electrophoresis are supporting market growth.

The research segment is expected to witness the rising adoption of electrophoresis systems in the next five years

Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, followed by diagnostics and quality control & process validation in 2019. The large share of the research segment is attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research. Moreover, increasing research in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS is increasing the adoption of electrophoresis systems and consumables.

North America to dominate the electrophoresis market during the forecast period

In 2018, North America dominated the global electrophoresis systems market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.

The key players operating in the global Electrophoresis systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).