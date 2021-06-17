Camera Module Market Revenue Driver, Restraint, Challenge & Growth Opportunities, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Camera Module Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Camera Module Market is estimated to reach USD 61.78 billion by 2022 owing to the increase in demand for smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and PC devices. A camera module is an image sensor with integrated control electronics, lens and an interface like Camera Serial Interface (CSI), Ethernet or plain raw low-voltage differential signaling. It provides functions for clicking photos with the help of electronic devices like smartphones and tablets. The lens module and image sensors are the main components of a camera module.

Key Players:

Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd.

Chicony Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Innotek Company Ltd.

Lite-On Technology Corp.

Partron Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The image sensor is an electronic photosensitive device which converts optical image into an electronic signal. It comprises millions of photodiodes and acts as an image receiver in digital imaging device. The worldwide technological proliferation is due to increase in demand for different electronic devices is expected to grow camera module market with a CAGR of 16.2% in the forecast period.

Camera module industry is majorly driven by the increase in demand for consumer electronics followed by the growing market of advanced driver assistance system in automobiles. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) provide safety features like parking assistance, collision avoidance, and lane-departure warning.

Another factor responsible for the growth of camera module market is the machine vision technology which helps in positioning, measurement, identification, verification and in-flaw detection in numerous industries. The growing trend of selfie has propelled the market players to integrate cameras in most consumer electronics. Also, the installation of security cameras in residential and commercial areas is predicted to boost the market in future.

To improve the camera quality and enable visibility conditions at night, the market players are offering Night Vision cameras. These cameras provide wide-angle view under limited visibility conditions to the user. The latest innovation by a key player, Autoliv offered Night Vision which is embedded with infrared technology and helps to analyze and capture images irrespective of the vehicle’s motion. It detects pedestrians accurately as compared to the traditional cameras and headlights. The advent of night vision camera is hence another key factor that impacts the growth of camera module industry positively.

The 3D image sensors for indoor navigation, advancement in image storing and expansion of 4K pixel technology are the upcoming opportunities for the market. The leading market players are innovating new products and using 3D imaging technology for boosting the market significantly.

Technology Outlook:

CMOS

CCD

Application Outlook:

Medical

Smartphone & tablet PC

Automotive

Defense & space

Industrial & security

Consumer electronics

The demand for consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and PC devices is growing explosively as compared to other application areas. Geographically, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Asia Pacific is predicted to dominate the market owing to the growing population demanding consumer electronics.

