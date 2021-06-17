Facial Implant Market Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance and Challenges, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Facial Implant Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Facial Implant Market is anticipated to reach USD 2.92 billion during the forecast period. Facial implant industry is driven by rise in prevalence of sports-related facial traumas and increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries for reconstruction of facial implants. Subsequently, consumer preference for cosmetic surgery against aging is another major driver for facial implants market. Facial implants are gaining a traction owing to rising popularity and media coverage. Advances in cosmetic science have enabled a wider corridor for market developments in near future.

Key Players:

Stryker Corporation

KLS Martin L.P.

Medartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

TMJ Concepts

Zimmer-Biomet Inc.

OsteoMed

Integra LifeSciences

Kanghui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Implantech Associates, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

Material segmentation for facial implant market includes polymers, metal, biologicals and ceramics. Polymers accounted for a significant market share owing to rise in demand for correction surgeries. Advantages such as flexibility, biocompatibility and solid support is likely to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Facial implants industry is segmented by procedure into eyelid surgery, facelift surgery and rhinoplasty.

Material Outlook:

Metal

Biologicals

Polymer

Ceramic

Product segmentation for facial implant industry comprises cheek, nasal, injectables, and chin & mandibular. Injectables and fillers are expected to gain a lucrative CAGR in the forecast period due to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increase in awareness for use of fillers for surgical purpose.

Product Outlook:

Chin and mandibular

Cheek

Nasal

Injectables

Procedure Outlook:

Eyelid surgery

Facelift surgery

Rhinoplasty

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segment for facial implants market includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market dominates the market growth in the forecast period due to the introduction of technical enhancements for facial implants, increase in patient awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgeries and presence of healthcare settings for facial surgery.

