In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2024

Felton, California , USA, June 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the most important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely upon before investing. It furnishes with an affordable examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to place resources into it. The report analyses the weather and an entire detailed outlook of the most players that are likely to feature to the demand within the global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market within the upcoming years.

The market study additionally gives a to-the-point evaluation of the techniques and plans of action that are being executed by the manufacturers and firms to contribute to In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control market growth. A number of the foremost conspicuous measures taken by the organizations are partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their overall reach. The key players are likewise presenting newer product varieties within the market to enhance the merchandise portfolio by embracing the new innovation and completing it in their enterprise.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures) @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-quality-control-market/request-sample

Industry Insights

The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.13 billion by 2024. The rising number of certified clinical laboratories requires quality control (QC) services to maintain their standards, associated with the increasing acceptance of third party providers of quality control services, to ensure the accurate and reproducible test results, and better outcomes which is anticipated to drive the growth.

For the establishment of definite standards of quality, the internal Quality Control (QC) programs and the external QAS (Quality Assurance Schemes) is very important to ensure validity and reliability of the test results obtained by the IVD devices. These programs are essential in confirming the delivery of patient diagnostic outcomes, which are reliable and without errors, such as misdiagnosis because of device-related errors, which can impact the health of the patient.

The regulation of these In vitro diagnostics devices are controlled by the respective regulatory bodies, which includes the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration), the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF), the European Commission, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

The currently undergoing, extensive R&D related activities beside the introduction of new laws with the aim of improving the efficacy and safety levels of the IVD services are anticipated to drive market growth. For example, in September 2012, a new regulation for IVD devices was published by the European Commission targeted to enhance the transparency, safety and the traceability without constraining innovation. These new regulatory inclusions are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Application Insights

There are numerous applications of the IVDs, which includes haematology, immunology, coagulation, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics and microbiology. Amongst these all, molecular diagnostics is anticipated to be the fastest growing market segment with 4.88% CAGR. The frequent usage of the technologies in the molecular diagnostics, such as gene expression and PCR, high accuracy and specificity are some of the responsible factors associated with its high growth.

End-use Insights

The hospitals market segment was valued the largest market segment of over 46.0% in 2016 owing to the high application of IVD tests in hospitals and the necessity of obedience with the IVD directives for the product traceability. The home care market segment is anticipated to observe a lucrative progression owing to the persistent increase in the usage devices for point-of-care testing. The rise in adoption of microchip technology which is used to handle fluids in IVD equipment, as well as the enhanced production processes and the miniaturization technology are creating efficient point-of-care devices, which are very less susceptible to errors.

Regional Insights

In 2016, largest market share of the IVD quality control market was found to be of North America with revenue of approximately USD over 400.0 million. The existence of a huge number of qualified clinical laboratories, a good distribution network and the rising number of IVD products approvals having assured safety and quality from the regulatory authorities are some of the major driving factors.

The Asia Pacific region had the highest CAGR of over 4.8% owing to the rising government efforts for the standardization of the testing procedures of the clinical laboratory to improve accuracy of results.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Alere, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company(BD), Quidel Corporation, bioMerieux, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Sero AS and Sysmex Corporation.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com