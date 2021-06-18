3D and 4D Technology Market worth $465.0 billion by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jun-18 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “3D and 4D Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Solution Type (3D Output Devices, 3D and 4D Input Devices), End-use Application (3D and 4D Gaming), Vertical (Entertainment, Consumer Electronics), Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″,size is projected to reach USD 465.0 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 221.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. The rising demand for 3D and 4D technology in the entertainment industry is among the factors driving the growth of the 3D and 4D technology market.

3D and 4D imaging solutions segment to projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 to 2025

The 3D and 4D imaging solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the rising demand for various 3D and 4D imaging solutions, including 3D and 4D modeling, 3D and 4D scanning, 3D and 4D rendering, and 3D and 4D image reconstruction, for machine vision applications across the entertainment, construction, and healthcare verticals.

By end-use application, 3D navigation applications is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D and 4D technology market for 3D navigation applications is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for hybrid, electric, and autonomous vehicles. Navigation systems are an essential requirement in these vehicles as they assist in panning a particular study area, zooming a selected feature, or interactively roaming through user data. Also, the real-time positioning information provided by GPS is very important for the phonetic broadcasting and map display in automotive navigation systems. 3D navigation systems find their applications in space crafts, planes, submarines, and choppers used in the military and defense sector.

By vertical, military and defense segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The military and defense sector is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surging demand for 3D printers, 3D and 4D scanners, 3D and 4D cameras, 3D and 4D sensors, and 3D displays in this sector is primarily responsible for the market growth. These devices find their applications in robotics, unmanned vehicles, handheld devices, and navigation systems. 3D imaging solutions are used to demonstrate virtual war fields as well as to demonstrate the functionality of a particular weapon or device.

By region, APAC 3D and 4D technology market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it holds tremendous market potential for 3D and 4D applications. Countries in the APAC, such as China and Japan, are known for consumer electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. 3D and 4D input and 3D output devices such as cameras, sensors, scanners, smartphones, TVs, printers, and projectors are produced, consumed, and exported on a large scale by these countries. In addition, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, countries in the APAC have increased their focus on the healthcare sector. As 3D and 4D cameras are used in imaging applications, their demand is likely to increase with the increasing focus on healthcare.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Autodesk, Inc. (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Dassault Systèmes (France), FARO Technologies, Inc. (US), Stratasys Ltd. (Israel), 3D Systems Corporation (US), and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK), are some of the key players in the 3D and 4D technology market.

