Viral Inactivation Market worth $573.0 Million – Strong R&D Investments in the Life Sciences Industry

The Research Report on "Viral Inactivation Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Stem Cell, Blood, Tissue, Cell & Gene Therapy), Method (Solvent Detergent, Pasteurization) & End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, CROs) – Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, to reach USD 573.0 Million.

The Viral inactivation testing is necessary by regulatory authorities for investigational new drug (IND) submission and is mainly critical in process development for biologicals including tissue and tissue products, stem cell products, cellular and gene therapy products, blood and blood products, and vaccine and therapeutics. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry. Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of this market.

Viral Inactivation Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on end user, categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes, and other end users. Other end user segment primarily includes cell banks, small cell culture laboratories and consultants, microbiology laboratories, immunology laboratories, molecular laboratories, animal facilities, toxicology laboratories, and media/sera manufacturers.

The application segments included in the report are blood & blood products, cellular & gene therapy products, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, and vaccines and therapeutics. Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW).

Rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing number of new biologics products launched will be the two most important growth drivers for this market in the forecasted period (2016-2021). For instance, the number of new biologics products launched annually witnessed a strong upward trend between 2003 and 2013. The number of new products launched in 2013 was 56 as compared to 29 in 2003. The biologics pipeline has increased by 155%, from 355 treatments in 2001 to 907 in 2012. A strong pharmaceutical product pipeline will aid the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, which is an important end user of viral inactivation products.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North America segment is further divided into Canada and the U.S. Asia segment is further divided into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia.

Global Key Leaders:

Major players in the viral inactivation market include Clean Cells (France), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin (U.S.), Rad Source Technologies (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Texcell, Inc. (France), Viral Inactivated Plasma Systems SA (Switzerland), and WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).