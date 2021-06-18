Hairbrush Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hairbrush Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Hairbrush Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. For styling, smoothing, detangling, and grooming hair, hairbrushes with soft or rigid bristles are extensively used. If used repeatedly, superiority hairbrushes trim down several scalp- or hair-related issues such as dandruff and hair loss since they support in stimulating blood movement to the scalp.

Key Players:

AirMotion Pro

Babyliss

Braun

Conair

Crave Naturals

Denman

Hershesons

Kent

L’Oreal

Mason Pearson

Revlon

Scalpmaster

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the hairbrush industry include rising populace & higher disposable income and increase in the number of salons. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including rising preference for advance integrated brushes, and considerable unorganized sector. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

Paddle

Cushion

Wet & Vented

Round Brushes

Material Outlook:

Synthetic

Natural or Hybrid

The “Synthetic” segment led the hairbrush industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to declining price of will boost the segment.

Application Outlook:

Personal

Professional

The “Personal” segment led the hairbrush industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 due to daily usage of hairbrush, and rising acceptance of infrared hairbrushes and benefits of infrared hairbrush such as increasing blood circulation across scalp.

Regional Outlook:

S.

UK

Germany

China

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Hairbrush Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include major focus of the players on adult female population, and growing number of working female users along with high disposable income.

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

