HIV Diagnostics Market Trend Analysis By Share, Distribution Channel, Application and Product, 2022

The global HIV Diagnostics Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

HIV Diagnostics Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.48 billion by 2022. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) leads to Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). HIV attacks the immune system; thereby making one vulnerable to hoards of diseases.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the HIV Diagnostics industry include growing number of blood transfusions and blood donations, prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, assistance offered by point-of-care instruments & kits, and growing consciousness about HIV/AIDS and rising administration initiatives.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including absence of acceptable testing labs, and restrictions of laboratory-based testing. HIV Diagnostics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 9.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Antibody Tests HIV-1 Screening Tests ELISA/EIA Home Access Dried Blood Spot Rapid Tests (Dot plot, Agglutination Tests) HIV-1 Antibody Confirmatory Tests Western Blot Test Indirect Immunofluorescent Antibody Assay (IFA) Line Immunoassay RadioImmunoPrecipitation Assay (RIPA) HIV-2 & Group O Diagnostic Tests Blood Antibody Tests Dried Blood Spot (DBS) Test Others and (Oral, Urine) Viral Identification Assays P24 Antigen Test Qualitative PCR Tests Viral Culture CD4 Testing Viral Load Testing Early Infant Diagnostics



Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the HIV Diagnostics Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing awareness about HIV, high occurrence and prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and rising administration initiatives and growing blood donations. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

