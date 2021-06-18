Router And Switch Market SWOT Analysis By Political, Economic, Social And Technological Factors, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Router And Switch Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The router and switch market is expected to gain USD 41.03 billion by 2022. Trends such as adoption to BYOD is encouraging companies to raise their allocation of budgets to enhance network security. The rise in need to enhance network security for effective management and offering support to multiple devices coupled with risk mitigation is expected to result in further market development during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Actelis Networks

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Alcatel-Lucent

Cisco Systems

ECI Telecom

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Force10 Networks

Hatteras Networks

Huawei Technologies

Juniper Networks

Growth Drivers:

Router and Switch Market is driven by factors such as rise in internet users and increase in bandwidth usage coupled with increase in use of Ethernet technology. Mobile phones have now become an important part of communication from the business point of view for speedy business operations. Rise in network communications and lowered operational costs with minimized time consumption are some of the factors responsible for the market growth in the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Internet Exchange Router

Service Provider Core Router

Multiservice Edge Router

Ethernet Service Edge Router

ATM Switch

Service Outlook:

BRAS

Ethernet Aggregation

Ethernet Access

Internet Data Center

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

MEA

Geographical segmentation for router and switch industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe market grew at a significant CAGR in the forecast period registering a quarterly rise in the sales. Asia-Pacific regions have outgrown in the global scenario owing to increase in network infrastructure.

