Irrigation Controllers Market: Future Growth, New Trends, Market Size, Share and Global Forecasts to 2022

The global irrigation controllers market is projected to reach USD 1,186.6 Million by 2022 from USD 529.2 Million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.53% from 2017 to 2022. The irrigation controllers market is emerging due to the increasing need for water conservation. The increasing use of modern farming practices, adoption of precision farming methods, and increasing demand for lawn and garden equipment is expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers.

The irrigation controllers market, by application, has been segmented into agriculture and non-agriculture. The non-agriculture segment covered the largest market share as irrigation controllers are most widely used in sports grounds, golf courses, and residential lawns gardens. The growing trend of controlled environment agriculture is expected to increase the demand for irrigation controllers in the agriculture segment.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing irrigation controllers market over the next five years. The major drivers for the growth of the Asia Pacific market include the climatic conditions, strong government support, increased productivity, and increased need for reducing wastage of water. The key countries considered under this region are China, Japan, Australia New Zealand, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific which includes Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea.

On the basis of type, the weather-based segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the irrigation controllers market in 2017. It is observed to be the most widely used type of irrigation controller. Weather-based irrigation controllers procure weather information through satellites and local weather stations and help in estimating and forecasting the accurate amount of irrigation required.

On the basis of product, the smart controllers segment dominated the global irrigation controllers market. Factors such as the ability to generate and analyze forecast reports and obtain real-time farm moisture information are expected to drive the demand for irrigation controllers in the near future.

The global market for irrigation controllers is dominated by large players such as Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Toro (US), Hunter Industries (US), and Rain Bird (US). HydroPoint Data Systems (US), Netafim (Israel), Calsense (US), Glacon (Israel), Rachio (US), Weathermatic (US), Green IQ (Israel), and Nelson Irrigation (US) are a few other key market players that also have a significant share in the irrigation controllers market.

