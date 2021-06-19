The “Future of Digital Supply Chain in a Post-COVID World 5.0” Webinar by Group Futurista

KKuusalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — The pandemic has forced many organizations to prioritize their supply chain resilience. 66% of organizations stated that their supply chain strategy will need to change significantly in order to adapt to the new normal, with just 14% expecting a return to business as usual. There is a growing awareness and need for supply chains to be more flexible in order to react and adapt quickly to sudden disruption such as this pandemic. They must adapt their business models according to the current situation.

This is why many manufacturers are being forced to reconsider their digital initiatives and are considering solutions which would allow them to digitally integrate their supply chain. This is moreso in favour of looking at the new AI and Machine Learning technology which has been developed to bring about new processes in digital supply chain integration such as large scale automation. Using AI and machine learning can help to provide the agility that is needed in today’s supply chains, which are susceptible to disruptions, from pandemics to inventory software hiccups.

This is why Group Futurista, the leading global events, would like to take this opportunity to help such manufacturers and supply chain leaders in bringing closer to the companies that create and innovate applications to digitalize the supply chain systems via its “Future of Digital Supply Chain in a Post-COVID World 5.0” webinar on 24th June, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers from leading industries discussing the latest trends in the supply chain.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Gold Sponsor-Augury, Platinum Sponsor-Elementum and Cycle Labs; as well as our Media partners for the event, Conqueror Freight Network, Globalia and The Cooperative.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.