Cardiac Imaging, Inc. Offers Services in New York

Oakbrook Terrace, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is pleased to announce they offer mobile cardiac imaging services to patients in New York. Their convenient mobile PET units allow medical professionals to conduct necessary tests without sending patients to other medical facilities.

Mobile cardiac PET units have made it possible for patients to get better continuity of care and easier access to the testing they need to diagnose various conditions. Cardiac Imaging is proud to offer these services throughout New York, providing more patients with access to the reliable health care they need. Rather than sending patients to a nearby hospital to undergo these cardiac tests, doctors can order the mobile cardiac PET unit for use with any patient who requires testing.

The mobile units offered by Cardiac Imaging, Inc. use the same technology as stationary units, providing clarity and easy diagnosis for medical professionals. The convenience of mobile testing ensures doctors get the results more quickly and can create an effective treatment plan for patients without receiving results from another office.

Anyone interested in learning about the mobile cardiac imaging services offered in New York can find out more by visiting the Cardiac Imaging, Inc. website or by calling 1-800-998-2035.

About Cardiac Imaging: Cardiac Imaging, Inc. is a leading provider of mobile cardiac PET scanning machines. These machines make testing patients and providing diagnostics fast and easy, improving the quality of care. The mobile units use the same technology as stationary units to ensure patients get the accurate diagnosis they need for effective treatment.

Company: Cardiac Imaging, Inc.

Address: Two Transam Plaza Drive, Suite 420

City: Oakbrook Terrace

State: IL

Zip code: 60181

Telephone number: 1-800-998-2035

Email address: sales@cardiacscan.org