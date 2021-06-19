Know About TargetX Online Admission Platform

Conshohocken, PA, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — TargetX is a unique online admission platform by LIBSYS which can be accessed by educational institutes and students on a 24/7 basis. It is a cloud based platform that enhances user experience at every stage of the admission journey. The entire admission process becomes online, streamlined and responsive. Educational institutes are empowered to enrol students at low cost and students can apply as per their preferences.

AUTOMATE AND MANAGE YOUR ENTIRE ADMISSION PROCESS

TargetX Admission management system enhances the brand value of an educational institute through technological advancement and innovation. The use of admission management software technology improves the institute visibility, generates student inquiries, and maximizes applications for admissions. The admission Management system automates the entire admission journey. It connects all those departments of an institute which are involved in the filling up of the application form up till the receiving of payments. Admission management software ensures that applicants and stakeholders receive all the admission-related information online. It transforms the traditional admission management system into a paperless, easy, efficient, time-saving, and accurate system which is available widely at affordable cost and higher speed.

AUTOMATE AND MANAGE YOUR ENTIRE COLLEGE ADMISSION PROCESS

TargetX college admission system reduces the manual work and excess time taken for the admission process. Applicants can log in to the system, fill the application form and apply to courses. Also, they can see the details regarding the updated information of their admission. The college admission software simplifies the admission process by making all the processes online. The college admission system provides stellar support to the college administration and admission-seeking students. It creates a faster, efficient and user-friendly college admission procedure. Altogether, TargetX college admission system is a simple yet powerful platform.

DIGITIZE YOUR ADMISSION PROCESS USING TARGETX

TargetX Online admission system automates and computerizes the entire admission procedure. It imparts the latest tools to institute administrators for registering students, recording documents, assigning courses, and tracking applications. The online admission software empowers the educational institutes to have a paperless digitized admission process.

AUTOMATE AND MANAGE THE STUDENT ADMISSION CYCLE

TargetX student admission system helps an educational institute to deploy an automated inquiry management system which can send email notifications.

TargetX Student admission software is cloud-based and is suitable for higher education institutes. Colleges and universities can accept filled up application forms electronically and manages them remotely. Applicant management, merit lists generation, counselling sessions, interview scheduling, and payments, reporting etc. can be entirely managed by TargetX student admission solution.

MANAGE YOUR ENTIRE ADMISSION PROCESS EFFECTIVELY

TargetX university admission system enables the universities to conduct admissions online. Students can fill the application forms online without any need to travel. Therefore, a university admission software saves time and money of all the stakeholders be it students or the university staff. Accurate data of every student is available online with the university allowing it to easily publish the merit list.