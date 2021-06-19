WoodenStreet Announces Super Sales on Home Temples & Spiritual Accessories

Bangalore, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — From the time immemorial, each Indian home is recognized as the place of worship and the tranquillity of peace and prosperity. For this reason, many people, for decades, meditate and do prayers in their homes rather than moving out to the temples. Also, the pandemic has exhibited the significance of planting a home temple to create a dedicated space for all your prayers and meditations.

With keeping your home updated to the recent trends, WoodenStreet is the one-stop destination and has all sorts of furniture and décor accessories. Also, this year, WoodenStreet has announced the Super Sales 20 on all the home temples online and various spiritual accessories like idols and figurines to bless your home with divine vibes. The range here is extensive and also comprises of the sturdy wooden temple that showcases durability and sustainability for years. Further, they have myriad designer options in terms of styles, patterns and finish to choose from that are blended in every customer’s choice and budget.

To assist you in the perfect online shopping of pooja mandir for your home, here we have listed down the best 5 from WoodenStreet corner with prices. So, read more to get inspired.

Bhagavati Home Temple (Honey Finish):

This is a compact, yet spacious wooden temple for home which comes with two doors to avoid dirt and disturbance when it’s not in use. The small wooden intricate details offer it a traditional look and is also of high wood quality to ensure durability and strong tensile strength for long years. Plus, one can buy this online at great seasonal discounts and offers at just Rs. 13,949/- only.

Maurya Home Temple (Honey Finish):

This pooja mandir is purely traditional and will surely bring celestial beauty to your aura. This dome-like structure on top and the intricate wooden details adds aesthetic appeal. Further, various finesse finish options are available in this temple unit to complement the style of your interiors. Also, one can shop this online at just Rs. 27,699/- only with exciting discounts and shopping offers.

Advait Home Temple (Honey Finish):

If your apartment has space crunch, then this wall-mounted wooden mandir from WoodenStreet section is the ideal option for you. It’s quite compact and saves much of the floor space and further, the drawers are deep and too spacious. Have a look on their website or visit the nearest store to shop this at just Rs. 8,989/- only.

Ananta Home Temple (Walnut Finish):

The next space-savvy pooja ghar option you can find as the best selling at WoodenStreet is Ananta Home Temple. You can find multiple finish options in this product for giving classic touch to your prayers and it also made out of high-grade wood quality. With this, it comes with spacious drawers for keeping all your spiritual idols and prayers accessories. Check out now and shop at just Rs 6,989/- only .

Sanjeevani Home Temple (Honey Finish):

This is one of the cutest pooja mandir options from WoodenStreet corner and complements every style of home interiors. You can keep this minimalistic type of wooden home temple in any corner and see the magical ambience in your home. Check this out now and choose the fine finish options at just Rs. 9,989/- only.

Conclusion:

After reading this, we hope that you have selected your favourite home temple according to the size, shape, style and patterns. Still not? Then, click on www.woodenstreet.com or visit their nearest store and bliss your shopping now!

Summary

