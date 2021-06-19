STOR2RRD v7.20 Is Released With Support For Veritas NetBackup, Dell EqualLogic and MacroSAN

Babice, Czech Republic, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Xorux s.r.o. launches STOR2RRD v7.20 – a new version of its popular performance monitoring solution for storage, SAN and LAN devices. The main enhancements are support for new storage systems.

Newly supported storages:

* Veritas NetBackup

* Dell EqualLogic

* MacroSAN

Fixes and improvements:

* HPE StoreOnce: Added logical transfer values for Catalyst datastores as displayed by StoreOnce Web UI for firmware v4.0+

* HPE MSA: support for 6th-generation models

* Dell EMC VMAX: Storage Group capacity tables: Capacity from Volumes, Allocated to Tiers

* Fujitsu Dorado/OceanStor: NFS/SMB statistics support on logical ethernet ports

* Dell EMC Isilon: quota configuration under storage – configuration – quota

* IBM Storwize / FlashSystem: new capacity prediction pool graph based on physical capacity data

* DataCore: optimized the storage agent’s data collecting to significantly reduce overhead, gaps in data on big DataCore storage devices should not happen

* Oracle ZFS: fixed capacity numbers that could be wrong under certain circumstances

* Brocade Network Advisor: SAN Topology schema graphs implemented on top of their data

* Alerting: support for response-time alerting in custom groups

* Alerting: added oversubsription TiB and % for storage Pools

* Reporter: Capacity CSV report implemented for Pools, historical data

STOR2RRD 7.20 Enterprise edition including all benefits was released on the June 1, 2021 for customers with an active support. Upgrade to STOR2RRD Enterprise and enjoy the benefits of our premium support:

* Unlimited number of Volumes, Pools or SAN ports in one Custom Group

* Proxy Agent feature

* Reporter feature: unlimited number of reports with automation options

* Ad hoc historical reporting including XLS/PDF/CSV output

* API for data export to 3rd party tools

* Unlimited number of configured alerts

XorMon

XorMon (https://www.xormon.com/) is an unified application UI above of LPAR2RRD and STOR2RRD. It provides complete performance and mapping overview from the OS (VM) level across virtualization layers, SAN and storage. It has been updated to version 1.0.2-1.

Our Server, Database and Cloud Performance Monitoring Tool LPAR2RRD (https://www.lpar2rrd.com/) has been also updated to version 7.20.

