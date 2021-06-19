Frankfurt, Germany, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Valvesonly Europe manufactures the high-quality Air Release Valves as it is one of the best Air Release valve manufacturer in Germany. The Air Valve is designed for automatic discharge of accumulated air during normal working conditions also for automatic rapid pipe filling and pipe draining as well.

The unique ‘Aerokinetic’ design, where air rushing out of the system cannot force the float upwards and close it prematurely, this makes sure that a valve closes only after all air has left the system and before the water has entered the chamber.

Features

A clever float design prevents air rushing out of the system from prematurely closing the valve.

Large air flow capacity

All iron parts with contact to the water are coated with drinking water approved, fusion bonded epoxy.

The resilient seals are made of EPDM rubber and the seat is ABS, all drinking water approved.

All other internal parts are highly corrosion resistant AISI 316 stainless steel or ABS.

No moving parts are touching the internal coating.

The complete product is approved for drinking water.

Body material: Cast iron, ductile iron, WCB

Class: 150 – 300; PN 10-PN 40

Size: 1/2” – 14”

Ends: flanged, threaded

An air discharge valve can open against inward pressing factor, on the grounds that the interior switch system duplicates the buoy power to be more prominent than the inside pressure.

