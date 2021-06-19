New York City Healthcare Worker Launches New Website to Connect Essential Healthcare Workers Globally

New York, NY, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Russell Smith, a New York City healthcare worker launches a new social networking website, MedinetUnited.com, for essential healthcare workers. He created the website in response to the lack of emotional support, communication, and collaboration among essential healthcare workers. MedinetUnited.com is a free gathering place for healthcare workers from around the world to connect, support each other, and share information. Members of the Medinet United community share their experiences, connect with other healthcare workers, celebrate milestones and work successes, and even share information. The mission of Medinet United is to foster a community of like-minded individuals where they can feel free to share their experiences, exchange information, and support each other regardless of their location or job title.

Medinet United is inviting all essential healthcare workers to join their new social networking website. Join medinetunited.com and experience the power of community. Medinet United is accessible via mobile APP (MedinetUnited messenger) and on any web browser. Medinet United is user-friendly and feature-rich. When you join medinetunited.com, you will enjoy features that will help you to foster relationships, boost morale, share important information easily, increase support amongst healthcare workers, and much more.

“I created Medinet United as a gathering place for essential healthcare workers to form communities where they can support each other, easily share information, and socialize regardless of their location or job title. I wanted to build a safe space where healthcare workers can feel free to share their experiences, exchange information, and support each other no matter their location.” Russell Smith, Founder of Medinet United.

Mental Health America noted that “ 39% of healthcare workers said that they did not feel like they had adequate emotional support.”

“It’s important for caregivers to share experiences and connect personally outside of work tasks, as well as celebrate milestones and work successes.” explains Hospital design experts Bryan Langlands and Teri Oelrich in a Forbes.com article.

Medinet United invites all healthcare workers to join MedinetUnited.com. Join Medinet United and foster unity, boost morale, and increase support amongst healthcare workers worldwide. Visit medinetunited.com today and become a member for free.

About Medinet United

Medinet United is a Free social networking company for healthcare workers with a mission of bringing together essential healthcare workers from around to globe so they can support, engage, and share information easily with each other regardless of location. Learn more at www.medinetunited.com

Media Contact:

Russell Smith

Founder of Medinet United info@Medinetunited.com 1(800) 409-1539