Acronis streamlines VM management with enhanced Web Console in Acronis Cloud Manager 5.1

Schaffhausen, SWITZERLAND, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, announces the release of Acronis Cloud Manager 5.1 for Azure and Hyper-V. The new version enhances the management and replication of Azure VMs through the Web Management Console, enabling easier access to VM lifecycle management and administration capabilities.

The latest enhancements provide effortless scalability for distributed or large environments – a critical consideration given today’s remote workforce – while supporting operations with Hyper-V VMs, virtual switches and datastores. The new release also makes security and UI improvements to the Web Console, making it more effective in mitigating and reducing cyber risks.

“Acronis’ ultimate goal is to deliver easy-to-use and complete cyber protection for any workload available on the market,” explained Yury Averkiev, Acronis Vice President of Product Management. “This release is yet another step forward in this direction, where we continue to improve our support for Microsoft Azure.”

Using Acronis Cloud Manager’s Web Console enables users to centrally create, provision, configure, manage or delete Microsoft Azure VMs across their environment. The enhanced Web Console also ensures users can easily replicate or migrate Azure VMs and manage operations with Microsoft Azure subscriptions.

Additional enhancements in Version 5.1 include:

* Improvements to the Web portal’s GUI

* Improved security of the Web portal initialization script

* Added SQL server account password validity check during the Web portal setup

* Added https support and certificate selection for Web portal

* Setting static MAC addresses

* Expanding compacting VHD operations to ensure they work properly

* Converting VHD on Windows Server 2012 R2

“As a result of the Acronis Cloud Manager deployment, the main problems of the Windows administration team have been resolved. Administrators got a single tool for managing virtual infrastructure with a role-based model, monitoring and backup of virtual machines,” said Vladislav Almazov, Director of IT Support at Lamoda. “Acronis Cloud Manager is the most affordable solution with the functionality we need. During the operation of the product, we get tech support from the Acronis partner engineers, which helps to solve emerging problems. We provide our suggestions for improving the product, and they are considered in the development of the next versions.”

The latest version of Acronis Cloud Manager can be downloaded at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/products/cloud-manager/ .

Find out how you can protect your entire VMware environment with Acronis Cyber Backup at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/solutions/backup/virtual-machine/ .