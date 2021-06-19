Packers and movers in Kolkata — search fast and easy with Orko’s Appointment

Kolkata, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — In these unfortunate hours of the pandemic, Sen Group’s initiative – Orko’s Appointment is here to make it easy for the netizens to find renowned and experienced service providers. Especially, people find it difficult to get in touch with reliable packers and movers in Kolkata. Orko’s Appointment is here to act as the ultimate search engine for the netizens. With a verified list of contact details of expert professionals and a customer-friendly online portal, this new venture of Sen Group is slowly emerging to be a premium utility platform of Kolkata.

Rather than relying on the physical world for day-to-day necessities, the twenty-first-century world is more comfortable with the internet forum. From buying groceries online to searching for the best packers and movers in Kolkata, the virtual world is winning hearts wide across the globe. Considering this growing popularity of the online forums, Sen Group has launched Orko’s Appointment. According to the board of directors, this new business venture will be their forerunner. The CEO said, “Kolkata needed a user-friendly utility portal for long to provide better, fast, and reliable contacts of different service providers”.

Besides, exhibiting a customer-friendly online forum with authentic contact details of service professionals such as the best packers and movers in Kolkata, Orko’s Appointment has other benefits too. An individual dashboard for each of the users is provided once you make a free-of-cost account on the portal. The dashboard has been crafted in a unique way to safeguard the users’ data regarding online booking and transactions done through the forum. The initiative to secure vital user information from third-party intervention is making their customers more dependent on their service. According to the CEO, “Besides giving security to the client database, we believe that it will act as a track record for their benefit in case they need to visit those service providers again”.

Along with these convenient added features, Orko’s Appointment has a customer support team full of expert professionals. They are dedicated to guide and provide accurate information to the users. According to the team, queries regarding the packers and movers in Kolkata are solved with prompt and timely actions. Soon, the company is going to add more lucrative services and features on their newest avenue.

Orkos Appointment

Address: 621, Prantik Pally Rd, Kasba, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

Reach us at: 03341817000

Mail us: appointment@orkostechnology.com

Website: https://www.orkosappointment.com