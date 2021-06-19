Canadian Black-Owned Businesses Team Up to Fight Sickle Cell Disease with limited-edition Superhero bottles

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Quebec-based PRO DR8 Hydration and Ottawa-based MKJ3 are teaming up to launch the “Hydration Warrior Campaign”, a national fundraising and awareness campaign benefitting the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Canada (SCDAC). Running under the slogan “Warriors Always Hydrate” and complete with a cast of cartoon superheroes, the Hydration Warrior Campaign will challenge Canadians to keep themselves well-hydrated in order to fight against Sickle Cell Disease.

The objective of the campaign is to raise $50,000 over the next year through the sale of PRO DR8 Alkaline Water, in order to help the SCDAC develop the first ever National Sickle Cell Patient Registry. This registry would be used to provide hard evidence to researchers and policymakers on the difficult realities of those living with Sickle Cell Disease.

“Having this registry with as many people in it as possible, will help us advocate for more funding for research and to get available life-saving drugs to Canada” explains Ms. Bibata Tinga – President and Executive director of SCDAC

David Walcott, President and founder of PRO DR8 Hydration, explains that his company will be donating $5 for every case of PRO DR8 Alkaline Water sold, to help the SCDAC.

“We are hoping to raise at least $50,000 leading up to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Canada’s Hydration Week which is scheduled to take place from June 19 to June 26. Our overall objective is to sell 50,000 cases over the next year”. – David Walcott

The week of festivities will kick off with Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19, followed by World Hydration Day on June 23, which will feature a virtual concert among other interactive events for the public.

“The public will be invited to take pictures and send videos of themselves with our limited-edition Superhero bottles” explain Ronald Felix and Nahomie Acelin, who run MKJ3 and are responsible for designing the campaign’s characters based on their own children.

The group hopes to capitalize on the viral content generated by the photo campaign in order to continue raising awareness for the cause throughout the year.

“Sickle Cell is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders which cause the red blood cells to become hard and sticky and look like a C-shaped farm tool called a “sickle”. Those suffering from the disease suffer from chronic ailments such as infection, acute chest syndrome, and stroke. It is a disease that affects thousands of Canadians” explains Ms. Tinga.

These businesses have joined forces around a shared desire to empower their community. Nahomie and Ronald are parents to three boys, two have been diagnosed and are currently living with the disease. After meeting the couple, PRO DR8 Hydration founder, David Walcott, who has three boys of his own, was moved by their story approached the Sickle Cell Disease Association of Canada (SCDAC) and the decision was made to launch the Hydration Warrior Campaign.

“Good healthy hydration for those with sickle cell promotes healthy blood flow and reduces the chance of the red blood cells sickling and sticking together. It keeps the blood cells supple, so they can move more freely within the blood vessels” explains Ms. Tinga

The promotional bottles are available through Amazon and the campaign’s official websites www.warriorscampaign.ca, www.prodr8.com.

Contact Name: David Walcott (PRODR8) 514-970-2220

Ronald Felix (MKJ3) 819-598-4129

Email: hydratecanada@gmail.com

Website: www.warriorscampaign.ca / www.prodr8.com