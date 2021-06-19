Glam Up For Any Special Occasion With Beauty Experts From MimiD Makeup

Kent, United Kingdom, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — MimiD Makeup (https://mimidmakeup.com) offers top-rated bridal makeup artist London based services spearheaded by the fabulous Myriam Djellouli. As a professional and experienced makeup artist, she and her glam squad provide exceptional services for ladies in need of a professional touch for formal gatherings, house parties, photoshoots and other special occasions such as charity balls and high-profile soirees. They also specialise in face painting, special effects make up for Halloween, and theatrical makeup. Their top professional makeup artists also offer online make up lessons, available in one-to-one or group sessions, make up courses, and personalised workshops.

Celebrities, socialites, and royals were among Myriam’s long list of satisfied clients. This includes Princess Sheika Hyatt from the Qatar Royal family, Royal family biographer – Sarah Bradford, one of Ukraine’s wealthiest – Liliya Smirnova, and the feisty Mr. Simon Cowell. Throughout her seventeen-year career in the industry, she had the privilege of serving as a national trainer for the French luxury brand, Guerlain. Vogue, Marie Claire, and Charles Jourdan had also chosen her and her brilliant team as one of the participants in several makeup product launches and press releases.

Clients might expect a high price tag with their string of accomplishments but surprisingly, their bridal makeup services are offered at competitive rates. Brides and bridesmaids have the advantage of choosing different makeup styles with a scheduled 2-hour consultation from Myriam and her team. They arrive punctually at a given time and venue and can even offer assistance on hairstyling during the wedding day. Creating looks that match a wedding theme is their expertise. Myriam does that kind of magic by emphasising one’s natural beauty, skin tone and facial features thru top-of-the-line products.

Their makeup packages extend to nails, hair, tinting eyelashes, and shaping eyebrows for hen parties. They can make any lady shine the brightest as they celebrate anniversaries, sweet sixteens, proms, or any special event. Little princesses would also enjoy their mini manicures and hairstyling sessions. Aside from this fun stuff, booking with Myriam for the fifth time also guarantees complimentary service. No wonder beauty directors from Tatler and Brides magazines have endorsed and recognised them as top beauty gurus.

Interested parties can learn more about the deals and services they offer by visiting their website at https://mimidmakeup.com

