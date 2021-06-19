MSM Appoints Suneetha Qureshi As President of Global Marketing Office (GMO)

Vancouver, Canada, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Leading international education platform M Square Media (MSM) has announced the appointment of Suneetha Qureshi as President of MSM’s Global Marketing Office (GMO), which builds global and in-country offices for partner institutions to increase their international enrollment.

Before the appointment, Qureshi had served as the Vice President-Global for the MSM segment, which currently serves about 45 higher education institutions (HEIs) in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, and other countries worldwide.

As president of the MSM GMO segment, Qureshi will fortify its business development outreach globally, particularly in the face of MSM’s foray in edtech-based recruitment via MSM Unify. She will preserve the premium, value-adding services provided to each GMO partner institution, including dedicated teams on the ground, agent management, lead generation and inquiry management, application pre-screening, and student and parent support through pioneering pre-departure briefing sessions.

Qureshi has more than 10 years of experience in the international education sector. She has a strong track record of successfully launching the representative offices in Asia and Africa of many North American and European HEIs, with key strengths in hiring, training, and developing dedicated in-country college and university client teams. While she lives in India, she has traveled extensively to Canada, US, China, and other countries for her work in international education and partnership building.

“I think it is this performance-based model that really draws partners to us in their goal of diversifying their campuses and building their brand globally. MSM is one of the few, if not the only, service providers that assure partner schools of enrollments without compromising the quality of student applications. With some much pressure around public institution funding, revenue creation, and post-pandemic crunch, MSM GMO’s promise to deliver and exceed their targets attracts partner schools and draws them to our model,” said Qureshi.

The newly appointed president is instrumental in bringing many of MSM’s diverse GMO partners on board, from mid-sized and big urban universities to small remote rural colleges with barely 50 international students on campus before they started working with the leading service provider.

“Many of our partner schools didn’t enjoy big recruitment budgets or the ability to establish themselves in a cut-throat environment. Years ago, a representative from a Toronto college even said in jest to me when he learned that we were the in-country office of a college north of Canada: ‘Who would go there to study?’ Now, nearly 200 Indian students study at the institution we boldly brought to such a competitive marketplace,” she recalled.

Qureshi has also led MSM’s extensive professional support services, including human resources, customer service, marketing and communications, and audit and compliance. Amid her hands-on approach to client relationships, Qureshi is a motivation supervisor promoting service excellence among MSM staff and taking the lead in developing robust standard operating procedures, audit systems and data analytics processes, and internal team engagement activities.

“Without keeping people happy, motivated, and part of the big vision, our team of hundreds around the globe would be unable to provide holistic, round-the-clock support to all our partner institutions and some 4,500 affiliate agents worldwide,” Qureshi said.

Sanjay Laul, CEO and Founder of MSM, said: “The work that Suneetha has done is an impetus for MSM’s success in international education. I look forward to increasing our leadership in this space with more leaders like her driving our exciting products and offerings forward and keeping all our stakeholders – institutions, agents, and students – engaged.”

Headquartered in British Columbia in Canada, MSM has processed more than 50,000 applications and enabled thousands of student mobilities for its partners since 2012. It is present in 17 countries worldwide to provide leading-edge international recruitment, marketing, and business development solutions to partners in the UK, Europe, Canada, US, Australia, and New Zealand.

About M Square Media

M Square Media (MSM) is a leading international education company that establishes global or in-country offices and offers education management, an AI-powered student recruitment marketplace, high-performance student recruitment services, online courses and programs, and a wide range of edtech solutions. Through these diverse lines of business, we deliver targeted numbers in student recruitment to foster sustained institutional growth and cater to every stakeholder in the industry: schools, agents, and keen learners from around the world. Headquartered in British Columbia and operating in 17 countries, we strive for people and community empowerment through education, technology, and partnerships with industry and the academe.

Contact Information

MSM Communications Group

Phone: +1 250 262 6686

Email: news@msquaremedia.com