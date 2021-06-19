PowerAdSpy Claims A Notable Spikes In Global Social Media Ads Spend For This Year

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, the efficient social media intelligence tool, lately released a comprehensive report on global social media ad spend. The findings reveal that ad spend has almost doubled in 2021, and that’s quite surprising as compared to previous years.



Around here, the report presents clear insights to demonstrate the current and upcoming awe-inspiring demand for social media ad analytics tools, especially PowerAdSpy. The company has been planning over the month to roll out complete research for the second quarter.



Furthermore, other insights of the report affirm a notable increase in CPC, which is going to help numerous markets in taking further decisions for active social media campaigns. Statistics will also assist small businesses that embrace social media advertising.

Other claims in the report mentions:

>Advertising spend climbs to fifty percent (approximately)

Besides already shown excellent outcomes, ads spend again shows around 50 percent bounce in the second quarter. The statistics don’t represent a particular country or industry niche. It’s for worldwide brands that invest in social media ads.



>Instagram rules the roost

Instagram’s overgrowing fame seems to remain as usual in the current phase. As suggested by social media experts, the audience base on Instagram grew significantly, whereas Facebook has seen a bit of a drop-out in the audience, mainly in brands. All these encourage PowerAdspy to make better focus over the Instagram ads database.



>Audience engagement diminishes, but Ecommerce industries continue to go up

PowerAdSpy earlier performed research in the first quarter of 2021, the amount of audience engagement went down. However, several e-commerce industries have achieved success in the business so far.

> Video ads popularity keeps rising

In addition to podcasts, the video content trend is thriving this year. Right from Twitter to Instagram and Facebook, users show interest in watching videos. Consequently, PowerAdSpy takes time to compile video ads in every niche.

About PowerAdSpy

PowerAdSpy is a renowned and trusted social media ads intelligence tool that assists thousands of brands worldwide. Acquiring the unique features and excellent suite, the platform stands out from the competitors. To know more, visit https://poweradspy.com/