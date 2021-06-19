Ecosmob Technologies Participating In ‘ITEXPO Miami 2021’ As Platinum Sponsor

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies, a renowned VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider, participates in ‘ITEXPO 2021’ as a Platinum Sponsor. The event will be held virtually in Miami from June 22 to June 25, 2021. The ITEXPO – a ‘homecoming’ live tech event is a fantastic opportunity for service providers, MSPs, resellers, and end-users to connect and gain an in-depth knowledge of the latest solutions and trends shaping the future of the IT and Telecommunication industry. This is an annual virtual event where IT and Telecom professionals, business owners, C-levels, and channels will all connect via conference sessions.

The event allows numerous buyers of communications and technology hardware and services to meet various manufacturers and solution providers and get the opportunity to know about the most innovative and profitable products or solutions that can help to take business progress to a new level.

When asked about the details, the company’s Co-founder and Director, Mr. Maulik Shah, said, “We are proud to announce that Ecosmob Technologies is participating in ITEXPO 2021 as Platinum Sponsor. This is a virtual event organized at the Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida, from June 22-25, 2021. Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Our vision is to serve our customers as a preferred technology partner globally by providing high-quality, innovative, client-centric solutions.”

In this event, leaders from Ecosmob Technologies are going to conduct the online presentation on various important topics, including developing voice and mobile video apps with 5G technology, delivering global enterprise-scale solutions using open source technology, and international outsourcing, ways to deal with global communications challenges, and more. The experts will provide valuable insights about building RTC-enabled mobile apps and numerous ways to make the best possible use of your products and services to enable a new era of embedded communications for your customers while adding new revenue streams for your business.

To connect with the Ecosmob team at ITEXPO and conduct in-depth discussions on custom software development and technology outsourcing services, schedule a meeting at sales@ecosmob.com

About Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services to customers worldwide. We strive to deliver innovative and client-centric solutions to help our clients modernize their network and technologies for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes. With the help of a team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

Ecosmob’s core expertise lies in VoIP solutions and products, open-source applications (E.g., Asterisk, FreeSwitch, openSIPs, webRTC, Kamailio, etc.), and digital marketing DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled team of developers has maintained a consistent track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines.

Our market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. Our solutions are deployed in the telecom, IT, healthcare, education, real estate, hospitality, banking & finance, advertising & entertainment industries across the globe.

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Address:

India:

501-503, Binori B Square 1,

Nr. Neptune House,

Ambli – Bopal Rd,

Ahmedabad-380058,

Gujarat, India.

South Africa:

158 Kiepersol street,

Grootvlei,

Pretoria 0120,

South Africa.

Canada:

1285 West Broadway, Suite 600

Vancouver, BC

V6H 3X8.

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12874074-ecosmob-technologies-participating-in-itexpo-miami-2021-as-platinum-sponsor.html