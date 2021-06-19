Second Covid-19 Wave – A Bitter Phase Again for the Wedding Industry

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ — Though at a slow pace the wedding industry was slowly coping up with the business, but the second wave has put a major halt on the pace at which the industry was moving ahead. While last year was a major setback to the industry, the industry had high expectations from the coming years. But to everyone’s dismay, this year as well the industry is again in the situation it was last year.

For a company growing rapidly as BookEventz, it was no less than starting from scratch. Many of our clients had shifted their wedding to this year but now some of them are looking to discontinue the wedding planner idea as they feel since only 25 people are allowed in the wedding meaning they themselves can manage the wedding. Weddings which were supposed to be held in the wedding season of November 2020 to February 2020 were shifted to early this year. Some clients feel they can’t afford to have a major shift in the wedding dates again and hence are moving ahead with the 25 guests wedding but some clients have simply cancelled our services because they feel it isn’t worth it to have a wedding planner when the wedding is just going to be between 25 people.

The biggest challenge for the Events industry is people aren’t ready to host a wedding with just 25 People, they want their close people as well to attend the wedding.

We had in total 80% bookings for weddings and other functions and we were slowly recovering but now many of our clients are withdrawing from our wedding services since they thought that they themselves can manage a small wedding of 25 people. And many of our clients have postponed their wedding to next year or later dates. This is sort of a worst phase for the wedding industry as it is resulting in huge amounts of losses with an uncertain future. Now we have only 30 to 40% booked weddings. We are somehow managing and convincing our clients to either postpone or conduct a 25 people wedding. Even though we understand the current situation and the enjoyment one wants to have in a wedding, these are unprecedented times and hence adapting to the situation is the best solution to the problem.

People are Cancelling the wedding due to the second wave which makes the biggest challenge for the Event Industry.

Even after suffering losses, we are still hopeful of the times that lie ahead of us. We are committed to offering the best of the services to our clients. Our efforts are concentrated on giving you a memorable experience which shall last a lifetime.

Information About BookEventz

BookEventz provides the best in class services to clients for Wedding, Parties and Corporate events. Our venues have a wide range of properties such as Hotels, Banquet Halls, Lounges, Lawn, Resorts, Seminar Halls, Conference Halls and Corporate training centres. So be it a social or corporate event – Share your Enquiry, Shortlist your BookEventZ venues and get the best deal for your event i.e. Search. Book. Relax.

