Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market – Global Industry Growth Dynamics, Expected Revenue Surge..!

Overview of This Study:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research was used mainly to identify and collect information for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The secondary sources used for this study include Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Committee (APIC), International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), International Pharmaceutical, Congress Advisory Association (IPCAA), European Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (EGBMA) and World Health Organization (WHO). These sources were also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification, and segmentation according to industry trends, regional/country-level markets, market developments, and technology perspectives.

Primary Research:

In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify the critical qualitative and quantitative information as well as assess future prospects of the market. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.

Global Active pharmaceutical ingredients Market Dynamics

DRIVER: Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

Over the last few decades, the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, hepatitis, arthritis, and cancer has increased significantly in major regions across the globe. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe (by 2050, more than 20% of the global population is expected to be aged over 65 years), changing lifestyles, and dietary changes as a result of rapid urbanization. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, 463 million people worldwide were diagnosed with diabetes. Moreover, the number of new cancer cases per year is expected to rise to 23.6 million by 2030. Apart from cancer, a number of other diseases have shown increasing prevalence rates.

RESTRAINT: High manufacturing costs

The high manufacturing cost of APIs is one of the major challenges faced by market players. Manufacturers often have to make costly investments for improvements in their manufacturing facilities to ensure compliance with standards such as the cGMP. This includes the renovation of production facilities, inculcating familiarity with qualification requirements and processes, and building a dossier of product efficacy and safety tests that meet the requirements of regulatory authorities. Furthermore, the costs of obtaining regulatory approvals are relatively higher for firms with small volumes. The chemical synthesis of APIs also often requires expensive and uncommon building blocks and raw materials, which further adds to API manufacturing costs.

Expected Revenue Growth:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is projected to reach USD 248.3 billion by 2025 from USD 187.3 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.The rising drug R&D, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the growing importance of generics, and the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. On the other hand, unfavorable drug price control policies across various countries and high manufacturing costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The oncology segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on application, the active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into communicable diseases, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, pain management, chronic respiratory diseases, and other therapeutic application. neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonology, hemato-oncology, rheumatology, and other applications. In 2019, the oncology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment is driven by the increasing demand for highly potent APIs (HPAPIs) for the treatment of cancer.

North America was the largest regional market for active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2019

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market, followed by Europe and the Asia. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the growing incidence of preventable chronic diseases, increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. However, the market in the Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the low manufacturing costs, growth in the increase in disposable income, the high prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, and government efforts to reform healthcare industry.

Global Leaders:

The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market is highly consolidated. Prominent players in the active pharmaceutical ingredients market include Pfizer Inc. (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Mylan N.V. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), AbbVie (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), and GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK).

