Sugar-Based Excipients Market – Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —The Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid growth in the generics market due to the patent expiration of many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the growth of this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements leading to shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a certain extent.

The report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast”, the sugar excipients market has witnessed healthy growth during the last decade, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach USD 1,060.6 Million.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242342136

Sugar-Based Excipients Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on type, segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups.

on the basis of functionality, segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities.

Based on formulation, segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.

Based on the type, segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. Similarly, on the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities

The actual sugar accounted for the largest share of the global sugar excipients market. The sugar alcohols segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years primarily due to the rising use of mannitol in a wide range of dosage forms such as oral and topical, and its high adaptability in emerging formulation technologies, such as orally disintegrating tablets. On the basis of type, powders/granules segment accounted for the large share of the global Sugar-Based Excipients Market. The large share of the powders/granules segment is mainly attributed to its wide use in various types of formulations in the pharmaceutical industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242342136

Geographical View in-detailed:

Europe is the largest regional segment for the global sugar excipients market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR owing to the significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, and favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantage in this region.

Global Key Leaders:

Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).