Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market – Key Growth Strategy Adopted by Leading Players

The Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market is expected to reach USD 1,094.8 million by 2023 from USD 679.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%. Increasing demand for mAbs, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and a growing focus on proteomic and genomic research drive the growth of the desalting and buffer exchange market.

Major players operating in the desalting and buffer exchange market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Sartorius (Germany).

Most companies focus on geographic expansions and acquisitions to compete in the market. The companies also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through establishing their manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in developing market. Merck (US) and Sartorius (Germany) focus on geographic expansion to expand their presence in the market. However, Danaher (US) and Avantor (US) focus on acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market

Most companies focus on geographic expansions and acquisitions to compete in the market. The companies also focus on increasing their presence in high-growth markets through establishing their manufacturing facilities and distribution centers in developing market. Merck (US) and Sartorius (Germany) focus on geographic expansion to expand their presence in the market. However, Danaher (US) and Avantor (US) focus on acquisitions to strengthen their position in the market

Thermo Fisher Scientific was the largest player operating in the desalting and buffer exchange market in 2017. The company offers an extensive product portfolio in the desalting and buffer exchange market through its Life Science Business segment. The company also has presence in 50 countries across the US, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It has established a strong business platform in this market through its broad product portfolio for desalting and buffer exchange techniques such as chromatography, ultrafiltration, dialysis, and precipitation.

Merck held the second position in the desalting and buffer exchange market in 2017. The company has prominent presence in more than 65 countries across North America, Europe, Greater Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers desalting and buffer exchange kits and other consumables ranging from spin columns, membrane filters, and filter plates. With a strong geographic presence and continuous expansion in developed and developing regions, the company is expected to grow at a high rate in the desalting and buffer exchange market during the forecast period. Over the past 3 years, the company has expanded their presence in the US and in emerging countries such as Singapore and China through new production facilities, innovation centers, and sales offices. For instance, in 2018, Merck opened a BioReliance End-to-End Biodevelopment Center in the US to provide cell line development services, upstream and downstream process development, and non-GMP clinical production for drug manufacturers.

GE Healthcare is one of the leading players in the desalting and buffer exchange market. The company offers a wide range of desalting and buffer exchange columns and cartridges for the market. With its positive brand image in the bioprocessing industry and a broad product portfolio, the company is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on application, the bioprocess segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into bioprocess and diagnostics. The bioprocess application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and monoclonal antibodies, as well as increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies.

North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global desalting and buffer exchange market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics.

Key players in the global desalting and buffer exchange market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Sartorius (Germany).