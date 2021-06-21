Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand, 2028

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizer Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global handheld marijuana vaporizer market size is expected to reach USD 15.77 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report. The rising consumption of marijuana to cure neurological and mental disorders is driving the market growth globally. It is the best anti-depressants available in the market. Since the legalization of marijuana, the healthcare industry prescribes small dosages of cannabis to treat various mental disorders. In addition, the rising demand for compact and effective vaporizers is boosting the market growth.

Key Players:

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH & Co.

Arizer Company Overview

Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd.

Davinci

PAX Labs, Inc.

FireFly

Crafty

Planet of the Vapes

Boundless CF/CFX

MyNextVape

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-handheld-marijuana-vaporizer-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The market is also growing with the increasing ratio of personal disposable income and tapping up with the latest trends. Increasing use of inhalers and vaporizers, on account of legalization of their usage in various countries including Canada, Germany, Italy, and Mexico, is also driving the market. However, in some countries, the product is still not legalized, which may hamper the market growth.

The sales of electronics and electrical products have declined across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has created a scarcity of raw materials, labor supply, and other components, thereby limiting the market growth. The impaired distribution network and supply chain are some major challenges that companies are facing. However, the end of lockdown in various countries will have a positive impact on the market growth.

Charger Type Outlook:

USB

Micro USB

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

The offline distribution channel accounted for the largest share of more than 50% of the overall revenue in 2020. The supply from such channels is projected to be favorable for manufacturers. These channels led the industry due to easy product availability with a wide range of variety, in terms of brands, prices, and designs. The companies in the market make extensive use of the retail environment to reach their customers by advertising and promoting their products. However, the proposed ban on vaporizers and e-medicine in countries like India acts as a restraint for market growth.

The online channel segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Such channels are most widely used by the young population, who are the key consumers of the industry. In addition, the rising number of app-based sellers and delivery services offered by these channels are significantly driving the segment growth. Moreover, easy exchange or return policies offered by online platforms boost product sales through these channels.

Regional Outlook:

North America was the leading regional market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of over 56%. The regional market will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 due to product legalization in the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the rising demand for marijuana products, such as cannabis concentrates and flowers, in the region will propel the market growth. Increasing demand for recreational marijuana is also estimated to fuel regional market growth. Rising awareness about the benefits of using cannabis in medical applications has also supported the market development.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of cannabis usage in medical applications.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/