Rising Cases of Cancer to Heighten Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Sales: Fact.MR

Award winning market research company Fact.MR has conducted a research study on global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. As per its analysis, a positive growth outlook is expected through 2021, primarily underpinned by increasing cases of cancer and manufacturers to conduct an in-depth research. Manufacturing companies are leveraging their production capacities in order to develop an immunity should an infection arise.

According to WHO, nearly 6% of children, especially in regions like United States accounts for affecting the infants. Hence, fostering the demand for the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment.

According to the latest study by World Health Organization, every year approximately 400,000 children are affected and diagnosed with cancer. With the most common types being, leukemia, brain cancers, lymphomas. Hence, accelerating the demand for the market.

“Prominent manufacturers are developing new strategies such as product launch to embark on a positive growth journey. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the increasing cases of cancer are anticipated to bolster the demand for pediatric neuroblastoma,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment is anticipated to surge at nearly 9.2% CAGR through 2021

North America to retain its dominance owing to the high adoption rate of technologically-advanced products

North America to exhibit a staggering sales at a CAGR of nearly 9%

High sales of chemotherapy segment to spearhead the pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market growth

Immunotherapy to witness high growth in the therapy segment, attributed to increased survival rates of the patients

Europe to emerge as a promising region for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment, owing to rising drug approvals and incidences of neuroblastoma

Prominent Drivers

R&D activities by biotechnology companies focusing on neuroblastoma research to propel the demand

Manufacturers are focusing on new product launches as the key factor to drive the sales for pediatric neuroblastoma treatment

High technological advancements and provision of orphan drugs aiding the process of approval to foster the growth

Key Restraints

Side effects such as hearing loss, fertility problems and emotional/psychological issues to hamper the demand

Problems with bones and muscles such as scoliosis due to the treatment, thus restraining growth

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers operating in the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market include United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG, Baxter, Cellactar Biosciences Inc., Pfizer Inc., MacroGenics Inc., and Bayer AG. The primary strategy that all the manufacturers are focusing is the increased investment in the development of new products.

In February 2021, United Therapeutics announced commercial launch of the Remunity® Pump For Remodulin® for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The product was initially cleared by the FDA in May 2019 with the instructions for patients filling. An additional clearance in 2020 enabled the efficiency and improved the convenience for patients.

Collaborations and acquisitions with other manufacturers also helps manufacturers cement their presence in the market. For instance, in November 2020, APEIRON Biologics AG and Domainex Ltd announced the expansion of their partnership to progress targeted cancer immune therapy drug discovery.

More Insights on the Pediatric neuroblastoma treatment Market Report

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis of the global pediatric neuroblastoma treatment market. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of therapy-type (immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies & drug stores), and across major regions (North America, Europe and Rest of the World)

