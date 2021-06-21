Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Share & Competitive Landscape Report to 2028

Felton, California , USA, June 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Dog Clothing & Accessories Terminal market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Dog Clothing & Accessories Terminal market within the upcoming years.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market Growth & Trends

The global dog clothing and accessories market size is expected to reach USD 16.61 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing disposable income and rapidly growing urbanization have promoted the demand for innovative and fashionable accessories for pet owners from pet owners. In addition, vendors in this industry focus on multi-functional and fashionable product development to meet pet owners’ requirements. Spending on a pet has increased as a mark of sensitivity and social status. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the market.

Accessories held the largest share of more than 55.0% in 2020 and are expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Clothing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Clothing such as sweaters and jackets protects the dog from cold. Thus, the growing demand for warm clothing to protect the dog from cold weather is expected to drive the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growing young population and increasing disposable income in countries, such as China and India, are projected to drive the product demand. Increasing disposable income and intense advertisement campaigns by the leading dog apparel and accessories manufacturers have led to regional market growth. Moreover, the easy availability of the products due to modern retail facilities and online platforms is expected to drive the market.

Top Key Players of Dog Clothing & Accessories Market:

KONG Company

DoggyMan H.A. Co., Ltd.

Masterpet Corporation Ltd.

Central Garden & Pet Company

Hangzhou Tianyuan Pet Products Co., Ltd.

Bampz, LLC

Mars Petcare

PetPace

Pet Factory Company

