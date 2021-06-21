North America Accounts for the High Market Share of the Antifreeze Proteins Market

The market for antifreeze proteins (AFPs) is estimated at USD 4 million in 2020; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% to reach USD 27 million by 2026. Antifreeze proteins inhibit ice growth and prevent recrystallization, hence averting tissue damage.

Presently, antifreeze proteins have shown a lot of potential in commercial applications. The food industry is a significant sector where antifreeze proteins can be applied. Using the methods and the protocols of transgenesis, antifreeze proteins can be introduced into a variety of organisms and plants in order to enhance their resistance to cold.

Antifreeze proteins function in two ways by lowering the freezing point of water as well as preventing the growth of ice crystals and recrystallization during frozen storage. These proteins are required in relatively small amounts to exhibit their functional activity, which suggests AFPs as possible additives for foods in the future.

Presence of key players and strongly established end-use sectors such as medical, cosmetics and food in the North American region, accounts for the high market share of the region.

North America has several regional institutes that support biotechnology and life sciences research. A/F Protein Inc. is a key company having a presence in Boston – US, which is completely focused on antifreeze protein research, extraction, development, and exports in the country.

Through private and state-sponsored research initiatives, the company was able to develop many key patents for antifreeze proteins. There is also fast growth of aquaculture in the Atlantic oceans near Canadian coasts for obtaining higher antifreeze protein source through marine fishes such as and genetically modified Salmon.

The antifreeze proteins market is dominated by few globally established players such as Nichirei Corporation. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), A/F Protein Inc. (US), Sirona Biochem (Canada), Unilever (Netherlands), and ProtoKinetix, Inc. (US). These players have adopted growth strategies such as expansions and aquisitions to increase their presence in the global market.

