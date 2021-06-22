OshoLeela Meditation Center Organizes an Energetic Dance Workshop- Being Yourself

Boulder, CO, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Osholeela Meditation center proudly organizes an energetic online dance workshop on Zoom app named as Being Yourself – Dance, The Joy of Rebellion, join us on ZOOM to be a part of this rejuvenating experience.

Dance is an expression of freedom, it’s an expression of your inner feelings and thoughts and an effective way to burn out your negative thoughts. You should celebrate the dance and should go with the flow of music as this will help you to go into utmost relaxation.

“One has to rebel gracefully, watchfully, against all that keeps one a prisoner, and that which keeps you a prisoner is something within you! It is not really the society that keeps you a prisoner. It can force you into prison but still, it cannot touch your soul, your soul still remains free! Sannyas means a decision to rebel against all that remains unconscious and keeps you a prisoner, tethered to the robot-like existence. Gracefully, silently, one has to transform oneself. Then great beauty arises.”

This all at the price of $200, for Enquiries, contact Punitama at punitama@osholeela.org

Website: https://www.osholeela.org/

About Osholeela Meditation Center:

The OshoLeela Meditation Center offers daily meditations, group processes, personal growth workshops, dance, and celebrations. We are located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Boulder, Colorado, and easily accessible from Boulder, Denver, Longmont, and the Front Range communities.

Please reach out to explore and get more information. Call Puni at 720-300-9312 or email management@osholeela.org.

