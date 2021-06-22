Ohio Residents Can Sell Their Properties For Cash with Integrity Residential Solutions LLC’s Services

Canton, OH, USA, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Despite the pandemic, the housing industry has been thriving the past year. Prospective buyers are still on the lookout for homes, which has made many home sellers hopeful about their property.

The process of selling a home can be cumbersome, with closing fees, renovations and expensive repairs. To help homeowners sell their Ohio home without any extra expenses, investor company Integrity Residential Solutions LLC. is providing quick cash for their property at impressive rates.

The investment company lets homeowners in Ohio sell their property with no commission fees required. Through a straightforward process, a representative from Integrity Residential Solutions LLC gathers details from the property seller about the property, cross references it with their buying criteria and presents a written, no-obligation offer. Once the seller is satisfied, the sale is made, and the money is presented to the client in as little as 7 days.

The company also takes homes nearing foreclosure and poorly maintained property ready for sale. No renovation or repairs are expected of the seller, and the price is negotiated with the current condition in mind. When asked about their services, a senior representative of Integrity Residential Solutions LLC. said,

“Our process is very simple and to the point. You have a home and aren’t sure how to sell it? We’ll do the hard work for you. The perk of dealing through Integrity Residential Solutions LLC. is that you don’t have to worry about commission, fees, extensive repairs and the likes to make a good profit on your property.

Many people, especially during these unprecedented times, don’t have the budget to sit and redecorate their homes to their heart’s content to increase buyer appeal. We take away all that stress and instead give you hard cash in your hand in under 7 days! It’s the perfect trade.”

More information about the process and services provided by the company can be found on Integrity Residential Solutions LLC’s website.

About The Company

Integrity Residential Solutions is a real estate solutions company that works closely with homeowners to help them sell their home for a quick cash offer. The company currently operates in and around Akron and Canton, Ohio.

Contact Information

Address: Integrity Residential Solutions LLC

3465 S. Arlington Rd Ste. E #242

Akron, OH

Contact Number: 44312 330-331-9056

Contact Page: https://www.novainvestingllc.com/contact-us/