Can Waist Training Help Trim Down Your Back Fat?

Sydney, Australia, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — The popularity of shapewear has steadily risen over the past years. However, it’s not only belly fat that many wearers are trying to get rid of. When people purchase a waist trainer, it could also mean that they also intend to make their backs more toned.

But can waist training help trim down back fat?

A waist trainer Australia is an undergarment designed to be tightly worn around the mid-section to help achieve a slimmer figure. It’s composed of thick fabric, metal boning, and a lacing system (others use hooks or Velcro). Alongside a balanced diet and exercise, it can be used to aid your weight-loss journey. It helps decrease appetite and promote better posture. When properly worn during workouts, it can even make your fitness routine more effective.

Thanks to its coverage, waist-training garments can provide your entire torso a makeover. This includes slimming your back (back fat refers to any excess fat that may be found on the upper back, lower back, or near the back of the waist). However, this does not happen instantly. Waist trainers help you stand and sit more straightly. As you make your body more familiar with what proper posture feels like, your back will naturally look smoother over time.

Today, many manufacturers are now making a waist trainer that takes into account the customers’ desire to trim down their back fat. There are product designs that now feature a unique high back to better facilitate back-toning. When wearing such undergarments, you have to, however, be mindful of your attire choice. To eliminate the bulging in your back, opt for pants and skirts with a higher waistband.

Bear in mind that your choice of waist-training undergarment all comes down to your goals. If you want to get rid of unflattering extra fat in your back, make sure to buy something that can provide that kind of result. Be careful when buying shapewear and consider your current body size. Take measurements and find a reputable seller that offers the undergarment that can cater to your size.

Maintaining A Toned Back

Wearing a quality waist trainer Australia alone won’t help you maintain a smoother and more toned back. If you want to lose back fat and sustain your slimmer figure, you have to control your diet, first and foremost.

Cutting down on calories and consuming lean protein can aid in fat loss and muscle growth. Stronger muscles (especially those on your back) will then help you maintain proper posture and make you look taller and instantly thinner.

You also have to do exercises that focus on shaping the upper, middle, and lower back. These include lateral raises with dumbbells, overhead press exercise, lat pulldown, and back extension exercise. For a more fit midsection, you should also perform waist exercises (e.g., sideband exercise, oblique crunches).

If you have the budget, there are medical procedures that can help you lose back fat — the most popular of which is liposuction. Nonetheless, take note that these will have side effects and will be disruptive to your daily routine.