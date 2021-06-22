MK Construction & Builders Completes High-End Remodels

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — MK Construction & Builders is pleased to announce they are remodeling contractors completing high-end remodels for their clients. These remodeling projects ensure their clients get the beautiful home they’ve always wanted using the highest quality materials.

MK Construction & Builders works closely with their clients to help them plan their remodel and make the right decisions to bring the image of their dream home to life. Whether individuals are adding a new room to their home or wish to remodel their kitchen or bathroom, these experienced Chicago remodeling contractors can complete the job promptly and within the client’s budget to ensure customer satisfaction.

The professional team at MK Construction & Builders strives to exceed their clients’ expectations at every turn. They can provide advice during the planning process and complete the work as quickly as possible without sacrificing quality. Their goal is to help every client get the dream home they’ve always wanted.

Anyone interested in learning about the high-end remodeling these contractors provide can find out more by visiting the MK Construction & Builders website or by calling 1-773-817-1861.

About MK Construction & Builders: MK Construction & Builders is a construction company offering high-end home remodels, custom construction, and more. They work hard to help their clients plan their construction project and complete it using the highest quality materials to exceed their expectations. They take pride in their work and strive to help their clients get the home they’ve always wanted.

Company: MK Construction & Builders

Address: 2000 North Milwaukee Avenue

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60647

Telephone number: 1-773-817-1861

Email address: info@mkconstructioninc.net