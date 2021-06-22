Sinofy Group and yourPRstrategist Partner to Expand Marketing Reach in China, Singapore and more

Shanghai, China and Singapore, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Sinofy Group and yourPRstrategist team up to help tech firms build their branding in China, Singapore, and other global markets.

The purpose of this partnership stems from the natural need of different strategies for international tech brands to convey their stories across diverse regions.

“Cecilia Wong’s expertise and experience in tech, particularly in Blockchain, is one of the well-admired qualities that will bring upside potential to Sinofy clientele and partners,” says Sinofy’s co-founder and angel investor, Amirsan Roberto .

According to yourPRstrategist’s founder, Cecilia Wong , “China is undeniably a leading global force in the new digital economies — producing innovative digital business models, a third of the world’s unicorns no less, while forming a massive marketplace of tech adopters. Sinofy’s vision of facilitating that bridge in marketing and branding into China speaks volumes of their foresight and yourPRstrategist is excited to be a part of this tech story.”

Singapore-based yourPRstrategist is a leading boutique PR consultancy firm specializing in the blockchain and emerging technology industries. Their portfolio of clients includes an array of projects such as MDEX.COM (decentralized exchange), Jetcoin.io (sport and entertainment NFTs), ChainUP (blockchain technology service provider), RedFOX Labs (tech venture builder), SaTT (blockchain smart advertising), Uniris (blockchain biometric ID solution) and Mimo DeFi (Euro stablecoin), amongst others.

The partnership is the result of proven successful, short and long-term projects that have united both entities in bringing more value to their communities and clientele.