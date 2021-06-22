Vaportronix Announces Upcoming Release of Revolutionary Fluux Device and App

Hollywood, FL, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Vaportronix, developer and producer of the groundbreaking VQ Volt, has announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Fluux, Inc. to form VQ Technologies Inc. This acquisition will allow Vaportronix to take advantage of Fluux, Inc.’s proprietary app, that has now been patented by Vaportronix adding to Vaportronix’s extensive partent portfolio. Using this new patented technology Vaportronix is set to release the next cutting edge vaporizer accessory called the VQ FLUUX, which will be compatible with the company’s Fluux app, now renamed VQ FLUUX, which provides a number of novel features that will enhance users’ vaping experiences.

Like the VQ Volt, the VQ FLUUX is set to feature a similarly slim, compact design and is a truly versatile charging case that can be easily attached to a smartphone, making it not only convenient but highly portable. Like the Volt, the VQ FLUUX is a powerful wireless charger that is not only powerful but capacious. With a full battery, the VQ FLUUX is capable of delivering up to two full charges to a vaporizer device.

The VQ FLUUX also comes with an integrated app, the similarly named VQ FLUUX mobile app, that will display the battery life of the VQ FLUUX charger itself and the battery level of a user’s vaporizer as well as the vape juice levels in its pod.

No longer will vape users be taken aback by a dead battery or a suddenly empty pod. The VQ FLUUX app has been purposely designed to provide vapers with a more enjoyable vaping experience, helping to eliminate surprises from dead batteries or empty pods.

This app also provides truly unique features for users whose goals center around cutting back on vaping or even quitting smoking. Fairly unique among smoking cessation products, the VQ FLUUX app can also monitor a user’s expenditure and the quantity of pods finished, effectively enabling a user to track usage over time and adjust accordingly, in order to manage his or her goals. The app also allows users to set a goal on how much they would like to cut down and in what time frame and will guide them to achieving their goal with notifications sent to them if they have been vaping too much or reward them when they have stayed on track.

However, the app is also highly useful on the grounds of convenience. For other vapers who enjoy vaping and have no intentions of cessation, the app can enable an auto ship feature, that will track a user’s pod levels and automatically reorder pods when they’re predicted to run low if they opt in. If not the app will notify them they are running low and should order more now or show them where they can buy some locally.

For those trying cessation and opt into the auto-ship program, the apps built in AI will automatically adjust their pod order quantities and nicotine strength based on their goals.

If at any time the user wants to order more pods before they run out, if they had a particularly hard week keeping on track, they can also do so manually or find a local store to buy them from all within the app.

The best part for all users is the ability to track spending and usage, see how many pods they have gone through, how many puffs they have taken, or how much they have spent on pods and accessories over a specific period, empowering all users to make more conscious decisions about their vaping.

The VQ FLUUX device and VQ FLUUX app both promise to revolutionize the vaping experience for all vape users across the country, and come as welcome additions to the Vaportronix product line, which includes the equally innovative VQ Volt. In fact, the VQ FLUUX device draws its inspiration from its predecessor, keying in on many of its unique features.

Both devices are innovative, patented, portable vape chargers that can be conveniently mounted to a number of flat surfaces, such as cell phone cases, contain batteries that can charge a fully dead vaporizer up to two times, and provide easy and convenient storage. They’re also both lightweight, slim and discrete – perfect for JUUL users who place a premium on space in their portable accessories.

The VQ FLUUX will be available for all popular vaporizers soon because Vaportronix’s goal is to provide all smokers and vapers the ability to quit smoking and vaping and have accurate data about their usage at the touch of their fingers so they never have any excuse to turn back. By having all of this information available to users in a device that keeps the vaporizer always charged and always with them it seems that Vaportronix is succeeding in its goal.

To learn about this upcoming vape portable charger or about any of the other vape accessories available from Vaportronix at VQVolt.com, visit their website or contact them directly at support@vqvolt.com.