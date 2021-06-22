All e Technologies: Top Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner in India, US, Australia, UK

Delhi, India, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — In this exponentially growing digital world, it has become difficult for organizations to transform their business practices into technologically advanced operations. To provide the right solution, Alletec has emerged as a helping hand for these businesses.

Alletec helps businesses increase their productivity and efficiency by providing Intelligent Business Applications with the help of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Data & AI solutions, and Azure Cognitive Services. It brings a wide range of competent Dynamics product lines – D365 Finance, D365 SCM, D365 Business Central, D365 Customer Engagement, D365 PSA, D365 Field Service, and other components D365 suite.

With the help of ERP, CRM, Collaboration Portals, and Mobile Apps, Alletec helps in unifying the Companies & Customers, Factory & Field Service, StoreFront & Supply Chain, Patients & Providers, People & Governments and enable businesses to draw practicable insights from data.

Over the years, Alletec has built a Hybrid-Agile methodology for the implementation of projects, and provide 24×7 help-desk support to the customers having multi-country operations. Alletec is also efficient in providing solutions to various industries such as Travel, eCommerce, EPC, Engineer-to-order, Specialty Chemicals, Channel Management, banking & non-banking financial institutions.

Alletec is amongst the oldest, largest, and the most prominent Microsoft Dynamics partners from India with the experience of having helped over 700 customers, from 30+ countries, succeed with their business applications over the past 2 decades.

Alletec has proven success with offshore project executions by catering to more than 150 customers from the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, APAC, and the Middle East.

