7 Things You Need To Know About Website Design

Having more than 12 years of experience, the web development agency IceCube Digital is well aware of what they do and helps their clientele to achieve their business goal with a simple and effective communication process.

Here are the few things revealed by IceCube Digital that every business owners need to know before hiring Woocommerce development services.

Purpose: Before stepping into designing a webpage, a designer should be aware of the purpose of the page, whether users looking for information or to do interacting, and design it accordingly. Load time: Optimizing images and by minify, CSS, HTML, and JS codes will speed up the site loading time. Make Texts Easy to Read: Web texts should be well-written, laid out aesthetically, and legible. Fonts like Sans Serif, Arial, and Verdana are much easier to read online. Mobile friendly: Always design a website in a responsive layout so that it can be accessed from various devices having multiple size screens. Grid-based layouts: Avoid placing contents/images randomly; instead follow grid-based layouts to balance them perfectly to design a good-looking web page. Streamline navigation: Site navigation is the backbone of a website, it should be perfectly catered to attract the target audience/users and to get a positive customer experience. Convey Goals of Lead Generation and Conversions to Designers: To get things right, a business owner needs to communicate with the designer about what they want and to make ideal collaboration to design & develop a website as per envision.

