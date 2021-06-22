TechyKids Revamps Package Pricing!

Newmarket, ON, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Most recently, TechyKids has decreased pricing on the majority of its courses. By applying discounts to coding classes for kids, they will be able to provide virtual services to more students around the country. Techykids is always fully transparent with its pricing and maintains its integrity by never making false promises nor requiring contracts and commitments. They have applied significant discounts on newly featured programs such as their K8 PLUS ROBOTICS and MICRO:BIT: Intro to Robotics! Techykids is excited to offer coding and robotics online programs and help kids learn how to code year-round.

TechyKids is established and well known for teaching real coding for kids through their intro to coding plan. TechyKids has also seen some increased successes with parents that are looking for educational summer camps that also support the new Ontario Coding curriculum.

Of this announcement, TechyKids CEO Raye Ackerman said:

“There has been a massive push recently by parents that are looking for something different for their kid, especially during the summer break. It’s great to see the Provincial Government level up and modernize their curriculum to meet the demands of parents! We’re ready to pick up on the excitement and provide discounted prices on the majority of our programs to allow more students the opportunity to learn coding and robotics. Very exciting times and we look forward to the beginning of summer break!”

About TechyKids

TechyKids is a specialized evening and weekend program that teaches kids coding, programming and digital tech. Canadian owned and operated, TechyKids was Founded in 2018 with their corporate offices located in Newmarket, Ontario. TechyKids has quickly become the market leader in the industry with its, strong online solution, licensed teachers and a comprehensive and proven curriculum.

TechyKids is executing a comprehensive plan that provides kids with the advantage they will need as they continue with their education and career journeys. Their flexible online coding classes ensures students are able to take coding classes virtually from the comfort of their home. TechyKids provides a wide variety of courses, and support solutions to match the interest of both students and parents.

For more information on TechyKids, visit www.techykids.ca or www.techykidsacademy.ca