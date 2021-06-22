Global Microbial Protein Market Sales Shall Surpass Increment $ Opportunity Of US$ 79 Mn During Term 2021 to 2031

It is a nutrient obtained from microbial sources such as bacteria, fungi, and algae that can be utilized in supplements and animal feeds. It has various applications in animal feed, food & beverages, and nutraceuticals. The consumer demand for the market is expected to rise over the assessment period due to its vast range of practical applications. The global business shall surpass increment $ opportunity of US$ 79 Mn during similar term.

It is also known as single-cell protein and made up of algae, fungi, or bacteria that are consumed as food by humans and animals. Mycoprotein being one an example is a fungus-derived protein that goes into a range of vegetarian meat substitutes brand like Quorn.

The market is expected to register a moderate CAGR as there exists an increase in the production of biopharmaceuticals that consist of microbial proteins. Owing to these factors, demand for the product is set to behold huge gain over the forecast period.

Increase in the use of microbial protein as a nutraceutical supplement and animal feed sector is propelling the market. Potential for the market increases as it helps with feed digestion, cost savings, nutrient absorption, and overall performance. It is also a replacement for antibiotics in health and performance domesticated animals, indicating that the market has a huge room of opportunities for future expansion.Furthermore, the growing nutraceutical sector around the world is likely to benefit the market owing to the growing demand for the digestive supplements and other products in the nutraceutical sector. This will drive up the sales and launch the market at greater heights.

Key Factors Influencing the Microbial Protein Market Growth

One of the most significant factors is that it is far more sustainable than most other protein sources now available. Even when compared to other plant-based protein food like soy and hemp, the production of microbial protein is significantly more environmental friendly and uses minimal natural resources. This makes it an excellent choice for one seeking to decrease environmental impact and to contribute in long term sustainability.

Furthermore, lava microbial protein is an excellent plant-based diet supplement as it contains all 20 amino acids required by the body as the body cannot create its own. Instead, they must be obtained from protein-rich foods. Protein is necessary for a variety of functions in the body, including strengthening the immune system, tissue repair, and over all healthy growth and development.

China and India Outlook for Microbial Protein

Due to increase in the population and change in food consumption pattern, China and India together represents a dominant share in the market and is predicted to increase at a relatively high rate. Because of the lucrative growth in the animal feed and nutraceutical supplements sectors, these emerging countries are likely to expand their production rate for the market. However India projecting high COVID-19 infection rates to infuse subdue consumption over the short term period as the country is still on its journey to recover.

