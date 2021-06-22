The Tracy Piper’s “Worthy” Book Signing and Release Party at Voss Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — Celebrate the release of The Tracy Piper’s first book “Worthy” on Friday, August 13th, 5-8PM at Voss Gallery. The artist will be in attendance to sign books and answer any questions about the paintings included in the publication from her past four series Down the Rabbit Hole, All I Need, Worthy, and You Are Loved.

Yola mezcal cocktails generously donated by Casements Bar and photography provided by Amy Tam Co. Walk-ins welcome, priority given to reservations. RSVP HERE.

The Tracy Piper’s “Worthy” books are available exclusively at Voss Gallery. This first edition printing is limited to 500 books; sales are processed in the order received. Preorders requested before August 1st will receive a complimentary fine art print of the book’s cover image. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 12-6PM or by appointment.

Tracy will also be at the gallery on Saturday, August 14th, 12-4PM to sign books.

“I jumped headfirst into fine art with a mission to make art that matters. It’s a passion driven from my own experiences and hardships. For me, if I can provide a platform with a paintbrush, then I am doing something right in this world. Every piece strives for connection, a place for community and dialog about the world around us. I believe in the power of art, that it can change the world, and I am humbled to be a part of it.”–The Tracy Piper

The Tracy Piper (b. Oakland, CA, 1987) is a female-identified, contemporary painter based in San Francisco, CA. Best known for her vibrant portraits and figurative acrylic paintings, Piper depicts challenging social justice issues in an abstract-realist style. She has shown at SCOPE and SELECT in Miami, FL; stARTup Art Fair in San Francisco and Los Angeles, CA; SCOPE New York, NY; and exhibits internationally. In 2017 Tracy competed on the GSNTV show “Skin Wars: Fresh Paint” and emerged victorious! Most recently, Tracy completed eight murals in the Bay Area to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement and promote community safety during COVID-19. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Illustration from California College of the Arts and is represented by Voss Gallery.

VOSS GALLERY‘s mission is to inspire, connect and enrich lives by making the art buying process easy, accessible and fun! We’re committed to helping collectors at any stage find the perfect piece for their space with a variety of options for every budget. We work closely with our family of artists to produce dynamic solo and thematically organized group shows and socially-conscious projects to benefit the greater community. New exhibitions are presented approximately every three to four weeks and are curated with an emphasis on New Contemporary work by national emerging artists.