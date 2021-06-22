Industrial Centrifuge Market worth $9.0 billion by 2025 – Growing Need for Wastewater Management Solutions

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Industrial Centrifuge Market by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User (Chemical, Power, Food, Wastewater, Pharmaceutical, Paper) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Increasing demand for centrifuge from process industries;

Industrial centrifuges are used for the separation of two- or three-phase systems and have a range of industrial applications. Many process industries are increasingly using various types of centrifuge equipment for the separation of two or three immiscible phases. Some of these industries include chemical processing, food processing (including dairy and beverage industry), metal processing, mining and mineral processing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fuel and biofuel industries, wastewater processing, and pulp and paper industries.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59612221

Sedimentation centrifuges to dominated the industrial centrifuge market in 2019

On the basis of type, segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. In 2019, the sedimentation centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The wide range of industrial applications, the ability to achieve high speeds, increase in oil and gas explorations, and the rising need for wastewater treatment are the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

The Clarifier segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuge market.

On the basis of type, the sedimentation centrifuge market is segmented into clarifiers/thickeners, decanter centrifuges, disk stack centrifuges, hydrocyclones, and other sedimentation centrifuges. In 2019, the clarifier/thickener segment accounted for the largest share of the sedimentation centrifuges market. These centrifuges are used in a number of industries, including wastewater treatment, mining, power, beverages, food processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and chemicals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59612221

Geographical View in-detailed:

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

Prominent players in the Industrial Centrifuge Market are ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).