Rat Model Market worth $588.9 Million – Increased Production of Monoclonal Antibodies and Applications

The Rat Model Market is expected to reach $588.9 million, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

Toxicology is the study of adverse effects of chemical, physical, or biological agents on people, animals, and the environment. Rats are predominantly used in the toxicity and safety assessment studies of a drug substance. Other animals that are used in these studies include mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs. Toxicology testing in animals is required to prove that the new drugs are safe before their administration in humans. A high proportion of new drugs fail in preclinical stage is due to the unacceptable toxicity in animals.

Rat models serve as suitable animal models for detailed and accurate analysis of the mechanism of human neurodegenerative diseases. They help in the development and evaluation of new therapeutic strategies. Transgenic rat models are available for several neurological human conditions such as prion diseases, human retroviral diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, motor neuron diseases, anxiety, and others. Rat models for anxiety disorder have been useful for providing information on brain and behavioral mechanisms involved in the etiology and physiopathology of anxiety disorder.

On the basis of type, the rat model market is segmented into outbred rats, inbred rats, knockout/genetically engineered rats, hybrid/congenic rats, conditioned/surgically modified rats, and immunodeficient rats model. Knockout/genetically engineered rats segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of knockout/genetically engineered rats segment can be attributed to the use of this type of rat model to carry out researches on disease such as oncology, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, drug abuse, anxiety, aging, and Parkinson’s.

On the basis of services, the rat model market is segmented into breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, model in-licensing, genetic testing, and others such as surgical services, line rescue services, and in vivo pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is estimated grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment help in obtaining the genetic material of rats even after the reproductive lifespan of these rats is over. This cuts down time and cost needed for reproduction of rats.

– In August 2016, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership with The Milner Therapeutics Institute and Consortium (UK). This partnership with the Consortium allows the academic institutions access to Charles River’s early discovery and drug development and services for the early stage drug development processes.

– In September, 2016, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired Agilux Laboratories (US), a provider of bioanalytical services, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetic services, and pharmacology services. This acquisition is expected to compliment Charles River’s non-clinical portfolio and improve the clients’ early-stage research efforts by enabling them to seamlessly transition their drug candidates through the discovery and safety assessment process.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.), Envigo (U.K.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Biomere (U.S.), Janvier Labs (France), genOway SA (France), and Horizon Discovery Group plc (U.K.) are some of the key players in the rat model market worldwide.