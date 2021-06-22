Gel Documentation Systems Market Growth By Application, Light Source and Product – Forecast 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

The major factors driving the market are growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques.

LED light source to dominate the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period

By light source, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. In 2018, the LED segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, due to the ease of use, low-to-moderate output, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and output that has a much wider bandwidth. Moreover, LEDs provide visual comfort to viewers, making it easy to focus on the gel plate to be analyzed. This, coupled with the energy efficiency and low maintenance & disposal costs, is expected to drive the market segment in the coming years.

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.

By product type, the gel documentation market is classified into instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. This growth is mainly due to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions. Moreover, the use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics, has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automated and advanced gel documentation instruments.

Opportunity: Growth opportunities in emerging economies

qPCR and electrophoresis are two widely used techniques for protein and nucleic acid quantitative and qualitative studies. Among these, electrophoresis is cheaper and easier to use than qPCR. For example, the cost of qPCR is around USD 55,000–68,000, and it requires skilled professionals to run a sample. This cost factor is especially crucial in emerging economies where R&D expenditures and government funding in research institutes and pharmaceutical companies is limited. Owing to this, diagnostic laboratories and academic & research institutes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil prefer electrophoresis devices for diagnostic and research studies. This increasing adoption of electrophoresis devices is expected to fuel the demand for gel documentation systems, as these systems play a major role in electrophoresis-based genomic analysis.

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

