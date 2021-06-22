Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, June 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market size is projected to touch USD 22.72 billion by the 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. Increasing adaption of fabric conditioners to retain the elasticity of fabrics is anticipated to drive the market growth. These products help in retaining the softness of the fabrics and lightens the textile fiber. Increasing demand of environment friendly cleaning products due to rising concerns regarding contamination of water with hazardous chemicals resulting in water pollution is expected to propel the market growth.

Liquid product segment accounted for over USD 10 billion of revenue in 2018. Liquid products maintain the elasticity of the clothes and protects the color of the clothes from fading away. Rising adaption of top-load machines around the world is anticipated to further propel the product demand owing to the easiness of using liquid products in washing machine dispensers. Increasing demand for washing machines in developing countries is expected to drive the segment growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-fabric-softeners-conditioners-market/request-sample

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. Increasing household income in developing countries like India and China is anticipated to be a favorable factor for the fabric softeners & conditioners market. Expansion of product lines in these nations is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the regional market. For example, Hindustan Unilever in India, introduced a fabric conditioner specifically for baby clothes under the brand name Comfort Pure in April 2018. Proctor & Gamble introduced a wide range of products like soaps, laundry detergents, and multipurpose cleaners under the brand name Home Made Simple which are basically plant-based line of products in March 2019.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Liquid Products is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period

Commercial application segment dominated the market with more than 60% of share in the total revenue in 2018

Asia Pacific held over 36.6% of share in the total revenue in 2018

Major players functioning in the market include Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc; Unilever; Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa; The Procter & Gamble Company; MELALEUCA, INC.; LG Household & Health Care Ltd.; Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; and PIGEON CORPORATION

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Liquid

Dryer Sheets

Others

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Household

Commercial

Access Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-fabric-softeners-conditioners-market

Fabric Softeners & Conditioners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com