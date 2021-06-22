Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger Market Revenue And Growth Rate Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, June 22, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger market within the upcoming years.

Main features of the report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure together with forecast of the varied segments and sub-segments of the world Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger Market.

A perfect background analysis, which has an evaluation of the parent market.

Important changes in market dynamics

Track and analyse competitive developments like joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments within the global Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger Market.

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

The global welded plate and block heat exchanger market size is likely to touch USD 1.2 billion by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to witness 5.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, as reported by Million Insights in its new report. Increasing demand for welded plate heat exchangers in power generation, petrochemicals, HVAC and refrigeration, and food & beverages industry, particularly in emerging regions is driving the product demand.

In industrial machinery, welded plate heat exchangers are used in enhancing the efficiency of heat transfer. Further, increasing demand for thermal management facility that occupies low space is gaining traction, thereby attributing to the growth of the market.

By end-use segment, HVAC and refrigeration category is predicted to occupy the largest share in the market from 2019 to 2025. It is estimated that the segment would account for USD 276.1 million by the end of 2025. The rise in consumer spending coupled with growing use in thermal management systems in both commercial and residential application is driving the segment growth.

The demand for heat recovery in various industries such as food and beverage, HVAC and chemical is gaining traction. In 2018, the food and beverages segment emerged as the second-largest segment and it is predicted to register 6.9% CAGR over the next six years. Concern regarding growing the shelf-life of different food products and beverages is driving the segment growth.

In 2018, Asia Pacific emerged as the leading market and it is estimated to account for USD 541.6 million by the end of the forecast year, expanding at 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The rise in consumer expenditure and increasing urbanization are attributing to the regional growth. On the other hand, North America is estimated to grow at a significant pace owing to the rise in construction of new chemical facilities in the U.S.

Top Key Players of Welded Plate And Block Heat Exchanger Market:

SPX Flow, Nexson Group, Danfoss, Tranter Inc., Tranter Inc., Barriquand Group and WCR, Inc.

